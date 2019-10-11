news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 11, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old driver to one year jail term for causing harm and damage to his colleague at Afari in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Kwame Frimpong, alias “Danger” pleaded not guilty but was convicted after the trial.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, on March 07, this year at about 9 pm, Frimpong and his friend, who is on the run, attacked and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one Akwasi Addai, but he ran into the room of the complainant.

He said the convict chased him to the complainant’s room and caused damage to the door.

When the complainant asked for the reason, the convict became angry and took an axe and hit the waist of the complainant.

Inspector Acheampong, said the complainant who became unconscious was rushed to hospital and a report was made to the police who arrested the convict.

After investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA