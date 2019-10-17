news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - An Accra Circuit has granted bail of GH¢10,000.00 with three sureties to a driver for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be a public servant.

Samuel Owoo, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge and will make his next appearance on November 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the Court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa-Doko, that the complainant was the victim’s grandfather and residents of Kwabenya in Accra.

He said Owoo’s sister was their neighbour but he lived at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

In January, this year, Owoo visited his sister and met the victim on her way to fetch water, whom he engaged in a conversation, Prosecution said.

He again met her the next day and lured her into an uncompleted building where he had sex with her.

Owoo repeated the act on another day and later left for Asamankese.

On September 5, this year, the complainant reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, when he discovered that the girl was 27 weeks pregnant.

Based on the information, Owoo was arrested and arraigned.

GNA