By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - A driver who allegedly killed a 44-year old pedestrian at Kokompe, near Darkuman three years ago, has been put before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Charged with dangerous driving, negligently causing harm and driving a motor vehicle without an insurance Policy, Richard Tetteh has pleaded not guilty.

Tetteh was arraigned after the Attorney General office had recommended the prosecution of the accused on the charges of dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without an insurance policy and negligently causing harm.

The court presided over by Mrs Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye has admitted Tetteh to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 cedis with two sureties who are gainfully employed.

He is to come back to court on November 22.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rita Yeboah told the court that on March 8, 2016, at about 10:00pm, Tetteh was driving a truck loaded with a 40 footer container from Tema heading towards Darkuman Kokompe in Accra.

Prosecution said Tetteh failed to drive well and lost control and veered off the road killing 44-year old Hannah Mensah.

Prosecution said the deceased had since been buried and when a duplicate docket was sent to the Attorney General’s office, it advised that Tetteh should be charged.

