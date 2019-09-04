news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 04, GNA – A 38-year-old driver who overloaded his vehicle and refused to stop at a police checkpoint at Tepa, has been granted a GH¢30,000.00 bail by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Samuel Awuni pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 13, this year, for trial.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei, told the Court that the driver who was travelling from Goaso to Kumasi with 19 passengers on board, instead of the approved 14 passengers, refused to stop when he was signaled to do so by officers of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) from Tepa, who had mounted a checkpoint on the road.

He said the Officers alerted their colleagues at the Anyinasuso barrier, who arrested the driver and brought him back to Tepa Police Station to answer the charges.

Inspector Agyei said after investigations, he was charged and brought before the Court.

GNA