By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 10, GNA - A 33-year-old driver, who is alleged to have sexually abused his 14-year old step daughter, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Daniel Ankrah is reported to have taken advantage of the absence of his wife, who had gone to seek medical care, to defile the victim.

Charged with defilement, Ankrah denied the offence.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Ankrah to bail in the sum of GH¢ 50,000 with two sureties one to be justified with a landed property.

According to the court the documents covering the landed property should be deposited at the Court’s Registry.

It further directed the prosecution to file statements of its witnesses and all documents it intended to rely on as well as serve the accused with those documents.

The matter has been adjourned to March 27.

Prosecuting Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, told the court that, the complainant is a fisherman residing at Shaibu, Dansoman and the victim, his niece is a Junior High School student residing with her mother and stepfather at Shaibu.

Sergeant Aniagyie said on the dawn of March 5, this year the victim’s mother went for treatment at the hospital and Ankrah had sex with the victim.

He said after the incident at about 0800 hours same day, the victim went to the complainant and in the presence of witnesses informed him about her ordeal.

The prosecution said the victim also revealed that Ankrah started abusing her sexually two years ago which she reported to her mother but no action was taken by her.

Prosecution said the complainant took the victim to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Dansoman and reported the incident.

Mr Aniagyei said a police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical examination of the victim, which he did.

He said Ankrah was later arrested.

