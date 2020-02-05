news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash) Feb. 5, GNA - A 26 year old driver has been jailed 12 months by the Nkawie Circuit Court for stealing a motorbike valued at GH¢2,400.00, at Bantama in Kumasi.

Solomon Oduro pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea, by the Court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that Nii Okine, the complainant, is the Unit Committee Chairman of Bantama.

She said, on January 29, this year at about 0230 hours, the complainant and some members of his committee on their routine dawn patrols in the township, spotted the accused on the motorbike with registration number M-17-U-3416.

She said this was around the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital roundabout.

Prosecution said, they became suspicious, questioned Oduro who gave an unconvincing explanation as to ownership of the motorbike, so they arrested and handed him over to the Suntreso Police.

She said in his cautioned statement, the convict confessed to the crime and was charged after investigations.

