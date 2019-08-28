news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug 28, GNA - Mohammed Kwame, a scrap collector, and a resident of Agbobloshie in Accra has been sentenced by the Dodowa District Court for stealing a motorcycle assigned to the Malejor Police Station for night patrols.

The Court presided over by Madam Gloria Naa Botor Laryea sentenced Mohammed on his own plea of guilty to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Police General Sergeant John Brahene told the court that the said motorcycle with registration number GP 4818, was assigned to General Corporal Stephen Bafour who packed it at the Police rented quarters in Malejor after his night patrol within the Malejor-Oyibi environs on Saturday, August 17 at about 0400 hours.

He said that at about 0430 hours the same day, General Lands Corporal Dannis Kwame Kinyo was also on patrol duty along the Dodowa-Adenta road when he spotted the said motorcycle with Mohammed riding together with his friend Razak on the pillion.

“Mr Kinyo became suspicious and trailed them till they got to Opeibea in Accra where he signaled them to stop, he then got hold of Mohammed but Razak quickly took to his heels," he said.

Mr Brahene, said with the help of a Military patrol team they were able to escort Mohammed together with the Motorcycle to the Malejor Police station where he admitted stealing the Motorcycle and mentioned Razak as his accomplice.

He said Mohammed led the Police to the Police Quarters were he stole the bike and demonstrated how he stole the police property by cutting the ignition wire with a sharp object, damaged the starter valued at GH¢200.00 and how he moved it from the crime scene.

He told the court that further investigation was underway to arrest Razak to face the full rigours of the law.

GNA