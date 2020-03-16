news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - A 26-year old trader who appeared before an Accra Circuit Court following a bench warrant, has had his bail conditions revoked by the court.

Ali Fuseini failed to attend to court at the last sitting hence of which the prosecution prayed the court for a bench warrant for his arrest.

Appearing before the court on Monday, the presiding judge Mrs. Christina Cann revoked Fuseni’s bail of GH¢10,000 with three sureties.

The court then admitted Fuseini to fresh bail of GH¢60,000 with two sureties one to be justified.

One of the sureties should be a Ghanaian with the documents covering landed property which should be deposited at the Court’s Registry.

Fuseini is alleged to have defiled an 11-year old class three pupil in a room close to a public bathhouse at about 2130 hours on June 14, last year.

Facing a charge of defilement Fuseini has since pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Poke Aniagyei said the complainant is a trader residing at Adabraka Sahara.

He said the victim resides with her father who is also the complainant in the matter and that the accused also resides in the same vicinity.

Prosecution said on June 14, at about 2130 hours, the victim was sent by her uncle to go and collect “Indomie” across the street and she obliged.

Sergeant Aniagyie said the accused saw the victim and proposed to her and then took her into a room near a public bathhouse and had sex with her on the bare floor.

The prosecution said the accused person the victim not to tell anyone.

He said when the victim returned home, the complainant noticed that she could not walk properly and quizzed her, she then narrated what the accused did to her.

Sergeant Aniagyei said the complainant then reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service where a medical report form was issued for the victim to seek further medical assistance.

Prosecution said Fuseini was picked up and a cautioned statement obtained from him.

The accused will reappear in court on April 1, 2020.

