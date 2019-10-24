news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Hohoe Magistrate Court has remanded Kofi Frank Adzorganu, a 24 year-old Mason and Agli Godwin, a 15 year-old motor rider, in police custody on counts of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The pleas of the accused persons were not taken due to the critical condition of the victim who is receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The accused persons will reappear in court on October 31.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector George Doe presenting the facts of the case to the Court presided over by Mr Peter Anongdare, said the complainant, Edem Bansah is the Asafoatse of Hohoe-Ahado.

He said the first accused person, Adzorganu is a mason, resident at Kitikpa, the second accused, Agli is a motor rider also resident at Kitikpa and the third accused person is at large.

The prosecution said on October 20, 2019 at about 2000 hours, the accused persons came to the Hohoe Post Office Square and hired the victim’s motorbike to take them to Kitikpa and the victim charged them GH¢3.00.

He said on their way and on reaching the outskirt of Kitikpa where there was no house, accused persons ordered the victim to stop and when he stopped, first accused person alighted and told the victim he was going for something so that they would continue the journey.

The prosecution said when the first accused person went away, the second and third accused persons struggled with the victim and ordered him to surrender his motorbike or be killed.

He said during the struggle, first accused person came back to the scene with a cutlass and inflicted cutlass wounds on victim’s head, right leg and right hand, while the two other suspects also hit the victim with a metal bar, which made him fall, and he became unconscious.

The prosecution said the accused persons then took his motorbike away and hid it in the bush.

He said when the victim was screaming for help, a witness appeared at the scene and raised the alarm.

The prosecution said the Asafoatse, the Assemblyman together with the youth of Kitikpa went to the scene and took the victim who was in an unconscious state to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital for treatment.

He said the youth then organized a search for the robbers in the bush and in course of the search; they retrieved the victim’s motorbike from the bush.

The prosecution told the Court that the first accused person was spotted by a witness earlier running away from the scene, but he later made a turnaround and came back to ostensibly assist the youth to arrest the robbers. He was however identified by the witness who pointed him out and he was arrested.

He said when a search was conducted on him; the youth retrieved one locally made pistol and a live AAA Cartridge from his pocket and he was subsequently handed over to the Police.

The prosecution said the second accused person was also mentioned to have been an accomplice and he was also traced to his house and arrested.

He said on October 21, 2019 at about 1500 hours when the victim gained consciousness, an identification parade was organized and in the process, first accused person was identified by the victim as one of his assailant.

The prosecution said when the police went to the house of the third accused person to arrest him, his mother told the police that on October 20 at about 1800 hours, first accused person came to call him and both went out and he had since not seen him.

He said the police again visited the house the following day but the accused person was not at home.

The prosecution said the victim was currently in a critical condition and had been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further treatment whiles the police continued investigations.

GNA