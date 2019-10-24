news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Hohoe Magistrate Court has remanded Nelson Yao Aglago, a 24 year-old Auto Sprayer and Bless Dake, a 22 year-old Motor Rider into police custody on counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

Aglago and Dake pleaded not guilty to both counts and will reappear in Court on October 30.

Police Inspector George Doe presenting the facts of the case to the Court presided over by Mr Peter Anongdare said the complainant in the case is DSP Godwin Anim-Ansah, the Divisional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Hohoe.

He said the first accused person, Aglago is an Auto sprayer and a native of Gbi-Bla while the second accused person, Dake is a motor rider staying at Gbi-Kpoeta.

The prosecution said in the month of July 2019, the complainant lost his wife and travelled to Accra and left his goats and sheep in the care of his house help, one Simon who is a witness in the case.

He said on August 28, 2019, the two accused persons and four others at large went to the residence of the complainant, broke his pen and stole six goats and one ram all to the value of GH₵3,400.00.

The prosecution said the first and second accused persons together with their accomplices conveyed the animals with a motor tricycle with registration number M-16-GW2196 to the house of the first accused person at Gbi-Bla and slaughtered them.

He said the accused persons then carried the meat to the chop bar of one Pat (yet to be identified), at Hohoe main lorry station and sold the meat to her.

The prosecution said the first and second accused persons were arrested in the act upon a tip off to the police.

