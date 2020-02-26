news, story, article

By Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu/ Portia Ofori /Joseph Tetteh, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 26, GNA – A 27 year old trader accused of possessing without authority a powdery substance suspected to be narcotic drugs, has been remanded into custody by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.

Kwadwo Owusu, was allegedly found with 74 gold foils wrapped powdery substance and 40 white paper wrapped stuff suspected to be narcotic drugs, in his hands by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and would come back to the Court presided over by Abdul Razak Musah, on March 10, 2020.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Michael Koole told the Court that accused is a trader, based in Kenyasi, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, whiles police personnel working with the Drug Law Enforcement Unit in Kumasi are the complainants.

He told the Court that on February 16, 2019, during an operation within Kumasi Metropolis and its environs to flush out illicit narcotic drug peddlers and users, intelligence led the team to Allabar.

The prosecution said at a notorious drug base called ‘Alcatara’ the accused was found to have some stuff in his possession and arrested.

Prosecution said the stuff seized from the accused was suspected to be cocaine and heroin respectively, concealed in a transparent polythene bag.

He said the accused was then arrested together with the exhibits and sent to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, for further investigations.

Mr. Koole said forensic tests conducted on samples of the exhibits proved positive for cocaine and heroin.

He said the accused however denied the offence in his cautioned statement during police investigations, but was later charged and arraigned.

