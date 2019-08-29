news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 29, GNA - The Hohoe Circuit Court has remanded Francis Tettevi, a 56 year-old tailor into police custody for defilement of an eleven year old girl and threat of death.

Francis pleaded not guilty to the counts and will reappear in court on September 9.

Presenting the facts of the case to the Court presided over by Mr Yaw Poku Achampong, Police Chief Inspector Francis K. Ahiagbe, said the complainant is a 43 year-old professional driver and the guardian of the victim who is an eleven year-old class five pupil.

He said the victim is the niece of the complainant who stays with the complainant's mother in Kadjebi and the accused person, Francis Tettevi is a 56 year-old tailor and a resident in Kadjebi.

Chief Inspector Ahiagbe said on August 20, 2019, at about 0450 hours, the victim left home alone and was going to the mosque to attend Arabic school locally called 'Makaranta' to learn.

He said whilst the victim was on her way, the accused person who was sitting in front of a bookshop near the Kadjebi lorry station caught and forced the victim and threatened her with a knife and took her into his tailoring shop opposite the Kadjebi market and had unprotected sexual intercourse with her on a black stripped material cloth spread on the floor.

The prosecution said two people emerged and caught the accused person half naked lying on the victim who was also half naked, having sex with her.

He said the victim was rescued and the accused person escorted and handed over to the Kadjebi police on same day.

Chief Inspector Ahiagbe said a police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for medical examination and the complainant returned the form which was endorsed by a medical doctor at the Jasikan District Hospital indicating that the victim was defiled.

He said the accused person denied having sexual intercourse with the victim during police interrogation.

GNA