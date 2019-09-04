news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - A 26-year-old mason has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly possessing a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Kofi Asare pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drug without authority.

He will make his next appearance on September 17.

Police Chief Inspector William Kojo Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison that Mohammed Suleman is the leader of the Community Watch Committee at Darkuman, a suburb of Accra and the complainant in the case.

On August 21 at about 2140 hours whilst complainant and his team were on their normal patrol duties, they met the accused at the Darkuman Cable and Wireless selling the substance in a black polyethene bag.

He was arrested together with the exhibits and sent to the Darkuman Police Station, where he was re-arrested.

The Prosecution said a search in the polybag he was carrying disclosed 23 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Chief Inspector Boateng said in his cautioned statement, he told the police that a friend of his whom he named as “Kalu,” gave him the substance to sell.

He said after further investigations he was processed and put before the Court.

GNA