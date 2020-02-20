news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Juaben (Ash), Feb. 20, GNA - A 26 year old unemployed who allegedly made toffees from cannabis and sold them to some school pupils, has been remanded into prison custody by the Asante Juaben Circuit Court.



The plea of Frank Akuoko alias ‘Ogoro’ was not taken and he would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey, on February 28 this year.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor told the Court that accused committed the offence on January 21 this year at Antoa in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He said the complainants, who are Police Patrol officers from the Tafo--Pankrono District Police command, received information that the accused was selling the toffees laced with cannabis to some unsuspecting school kids for GH¢1.00, a cube.

The prosecution said through intelligence, the officers traced the accused to his hide-out at Antoa and arrested him.

He said during a search in the suspect’s room, the officers found and seized, 277 (two hundred and seventy seven) cubes of the toffees, 144 (one hundred and forty four) wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and six packs of paper strips.

He said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and after investigations, he was charged and arraigned.

GNA