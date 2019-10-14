news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded five persons into police custody for allegedly taking part in a robbery spree.



Kofi Azumah, Issaka Abubakari, Issah Hamidu alias Musah, Seidu Osman alias “Man-piece” or “Butcher” and Ibrahim Mamudu are also facing other charges in a Kumasi Court.

They have denied conspiring to commit robbery and robbing two persons.

Meanwhile, one Ali Issaka, their accomplice did not appear before the Court.

They are expected back in court on October 28.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the Court presided over by Madam Priscilla Mireku that Azumah is a mason, Abubakari and Mamudu are farmers, Hamidi is a herdsman and Osman is a butcher.

Mr Victor Kwadwo and Madam Esther Fosuah are the complaints in the case and residents of Jaman South District and Berekum respectively.

He said the accused persons are members of a robbery gang who have AK47 Riffles, Shotguns and quantity of ammunitions.

The Prosecution said on March 2017, at about 1900 hours, the accused armed, conspired to rob cashew nut traders and motorists commuting the roads linking Jaman South District to the Brong Region.

He said they boarded a Hyundai Elantra Saloon car with the registration number GN 7478- 12, driven by Osman and embarked on the robbery spree.

ASP Nyamekye said they mounted a roadblock at Bodaa, a village between Kofitiakrom and Adamsu, where they succeeded in robbing Victor, a pillion rider and Fosuah, a trader of a total sum of GH¢ 800.00 and items including cellular phones amidst firing.

The accused persons who had then committed robbery at Zezera on the Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire border hid their weapons in the bonnet of the car and whilst returning, the police intercepted them at a snap check located at Japekrom.

He said they managed to escape and abandoned the vehicle and when police conducted a search in it, one AK47 Riffle, 16 rounds of ammunitions, two shotguns, 20 AAA cartridges, and a face mask were found.

ASP Nyamekye said the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Headquarters had information about their involvement in another robbery at Agona in the Ashanti Region, and intensified its investigations nationwide which led to their arrest.

Due to the varied nature of the case, it was transferred to the CID Headquarters for investigations and after investigations, they were arraigned.

GNA