By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, (Ash), Jan. 16, GNA – A 24-year-old driver who broke into the room of a co-tenant and stole his items at Atwima-Twedie, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Bismarck Oteng Asare was charged by the police for causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on January 27, this year.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong prosecuting, told the Court that, the complainant, Opanin Manu and Asare were co-tenants.

He said on January 08, this year at about 12 noon, the complainant returned from work and detected his room had been broken into and his laptop computer as well as a cash of GH¢ 80.00, stolen from the room.

The prosecution said the complainant informed the landlord about the theft.

He said the landlord then mentioned the name of Asare, who is his son, as the prime suspect.

He said the complainant then made a report to the police who arrested him and during interrogation, Asare admitted the offence, he was subsequently charged and brought before the Court.

