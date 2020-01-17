news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Kofi Owusu a driver into prison custody for allegedly stealing a Sprinter Bus valued at GH¢45,000.00, belonging to his employer.

Owusu who pleaded not guilty to dishonestly appropriating the vehicle will be brought back to the Court on February 4.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei told the Court presided over by Mrs Helen Offei that Moro Mohammed, the complainant is a scrap dealer residing at Agbobloshie in Accra.

He said in October 2019, the complainant gave his Sprinter Bus with the registration number GS-6402-13 to Owusu for commercial purpose and make a daily sales of GH¢150.00 but the accused run away with it on November 8, 2019.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant started searching for him but could not locate him until January 9, this year, when Christopher Mensah, the conductor of the vehicle called Mohammed and told him they were at Atebubu in the Bono East Region, with the accused parading himself as the owner of the vehicle.

He said the complainant, together with one Awudu Mohammed proceeded to Atebubu where they found the accused with the bus, who then took to his heels when he saw his employer.

Chief Inspector Ohene Agyei said the accused was pursued, arrested, and handed over to the police and that upon inspection, it was detected that the accused had removed the various stickers on the vehicle by the complainant to escape identification.

He said the complainant met the accused person’s mother who told complainant that her son came to show her the vehicle claiming that he had bought it.

The Prosecution said the accused, together with the vehicle were later handed over to the Old Fadama Police for investigations.

GNA