By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a taxi driver into police custody for allegedly robbing a business man.



Kwabena Owusu alias “Africa” was also charged for assaulting Madam Lorraine Agogo but he denied all the charges.

He will return to the Court on November 4.

Meanwhile, his accomplices are currently at large.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Nash Aryeetey that Lorraine lived at Teshie Malik, a suburb of Accra whilst Owusu and his two accomplices who are on the run lived at Agbobloshie, also in Accra.

He said on August 12, this year, at about 1945hours, the complainant boarded a taxi cab with the registration number GC 6730 11 from GREDA Estates 6th Avenue towards Teshie First Junction.

The cab was occupied by Owusu and the two others, he explained.

Inspector Ahiabor said when they got to an unknown junction, the three subjected the complainant to severe beatings and threatened to kill her if she did not surrender what she had on her.

They then succeeded in forcefully taking her Y-9 Prime cellular phone valued at GH¢ 1,299.00, Huawei Honour 8 phone valued USD370 (GH¢ 2,016.00) assorted currencies of USD600 (GH¢ 3,269.00) and GH¢ 1,000.00.

Prosecution said the robbers also took her ladies’ purse containing her banks’ ATM cards including those of Stanbic and First Atlantic, among others.

Lorraine was blindfolded and dropped at an unknown destination around the Teshie Bush Road, he said.

On receipt of complaint, Lorraine was issued with a medical form by the Police to attend hospital for treatment and police started its investigations, Inspector Ahiabor added.

He recounted that on September 3, at about 1910 hours, the three again committed a similar offence and were nearly arrested by a group of youth but all escaped and abandoned the cab at the Teshie Ford School Junction.

Inspector Ahiabor said Owusu was arrested at his hide-out upon a tip-off and when the complainant was invited, she identified him.

After investigations, he was charged and put before the Court.

Mr Andrew Vortia, his counsel in praying for bail, said the taxi belonged to his client and there was no need for him to have conducted such a crime.

He said if he was granted bail, he would appear before the Court anytime he was needed, he told the Court.

Mrs Aryeetey said the Court had listened to him but since police needed his client for investigations, he had to be remanded to assist police complete it.

