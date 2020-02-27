news, story, article

Nkawie (Ash) Feb 27, GNA - A 39 year-old barber who swindled a farmer of his GH? 10,000.00, under the pretext of securing him a building plot, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of Ashanti.



Kingsley Owusu Ansah is said to have committed the offence at Toase in the municipality.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea to make his next appearance for sentencing in the Court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey, on March 10 this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa, prosecuting, told the Court that accused and complainant Kwabena Damoah are both residents of Toase.

She said, in February, 2019, Kingsley expressed interest to buy a building plot belonging to one Madam Hannah who was introduced to him by the accused.

The Prosecution said the owner gave the cost of the said piece of land as GH¢ 10,000.00, of which the complainant paid GH¢ 6,000.00 of the amount through the accused and promised to pay the rest later.

She said the complainant upon realizing that accused did not hand over the first payment to the owner of the property, paid another GH¢ 3,500.00 to accused and insisted on a receipt over the payments so far made before he would pay the remaining GH¢ 500.00.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the accused never gave the complainant the said receipt and went into hiding.

She said early this year, a report was made to the Nkawie Police who arrested Kingsley.

She said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and was subsequently charged and arraigned after investigations

GNA