By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to ten years imprisonment each for robbing her ex-boyfriend.

Jonathan K. Wiallens and Jennifer Agyemang, both in their early 20s were convicted earlier on by the Court and remanded into police custody to go for their sentence later.

Three of their accomplices are still at large.

Wiallens pleaded guilty with explanation to abetment of crime but not guilty to robbery, whereas Jennifer pleaded guilty with explanation to conspiracy and abetment of crime.

Jennifer told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Agbanu Kudomor that she only conspired with Wiallens not the others.

Wiallens, in his explanation said Jennifer contacted him to assist her to rob Emmanuel Acheampong, the complainant, but he refused and rather suggested that he would introduce her some other persons who could help.

Police Inspector Mabel Atsu told the Court that the complainant is a student and a resident of Pokuase whereas Jennifer and Wiallens are unemployed lovers, and both live at Abease, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

She noted that Jennifer was also dating Acheampong and it was known by Wiallens, adding that Wiallens sometime ago impersonated Jennifer by chatting with Acheampong on Whatsapp through her phone.

On July 29, this year, Wiallens and Jennifer planned to rob the complainant and met one Nii Quaye, one of the three (who are on the run) at Ayawaso near Pokuase to that effect, who in turn contacted the two others (their names not given) about the intended plan.

After the meeting, Jennifer led them to the house of Acheampong at about 2030hours to spy on him and on July 30, at about 2015 hours, she called Acheampong who was then with a friend at Amasaman that she was at his house waiting for him.

The Prosecution said the complainant rushed to his house and went to his room with Jennifer but she later sneaked out and informed Wiallens that the complainant was in and opened the door for them.

She said Wiallens also signaled the others, who wore crush helmets to hide their identities and they moved in after causing damage to the door and subjected both Acheampong and Jennifer to beatings with one of them threatening to stab Acheampong if he resisted.

The four succeeded in robbing the complainant of a Royal motorbike, IPhone XX Max, necklace, laptop computer, wrist watch and assorted perfumes all valued GH¢14,450.00 and bolted on two motorbikes.`

Inspector Atsu said a formal report was lodged with the Pokuase Police and the next day, Wiallens was arrested but was released on police enquiry bail to assist in investigations.

On August 6, Wiallens was re-arrested together with Jennifer at Abease after further investigation and intelligence gathered by the police.

The complainant’s phone was retrieved in Wiallens’ room when a search was conducted. They admitted the offence in their caution statements.

