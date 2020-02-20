news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), February 20, GNA - A twenty six year-old man, Stephen Kpodzo, has been incarcerated for 150 days by the Tarkwa District court for riding an unregistered motorbike and also riding without a license and a crash helmet.

The court convicted Kpodzo on his own plea of guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, Madam Magdalene Thompson, had earlier fined the convict GH¢1,800.00, but because he was unable to pay the fine, the court asked him to serve the jail term in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei told the court that on February 11 this year, at around 0130 hours, Stephen was riding an unregistered Haojin motorbike from Tarkwa Township towards the Tarkwa Police station.

He said when the convict arrived in front of the Tarkwa Police post, a Police officer from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) saw him with two pillion riders, and all three were without crash helmets.

Inspector Osei said the policeman demanded from Stephen his rider’s license and road worthy certificate but he failed to produce them.

The convict was therefore nabbed and at the police station, Inspector Osei said Stephen admitted the offense in his cautioned statement.

GNA