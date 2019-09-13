news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 15 GNA - The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one Taller Konkomba for allegedly stealing 3,678 bags of fertilizers valued GHC 483,184.00, belonging to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

A Police source told the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Sunyani that in January, 2018 the MoFA, Sunyani received 6,575 bags of NPK fertilizers and 241 bags of Urea fertilizer to be sold to farmers at a subsidized price under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme.

The fertilizers were kept at the MoFA warehouse near the Mandela Restaurant and the Dangote warehouse, both in Sunyani.

According to the Police suspect Konkomba used to visit the warehouse to convey some of the fertilizers with his tricycle.

But on all those occasions the suspect Konkomba explained to a witness in the case that he was working under the instructions of suspect Solomon Effah Kyeremeh, an employee of MoFA in Sunyani.

The Police said on Thursday, May 16, 2019, the suspect Konkomba went to the warehouse again with his tricycle to convey some bags of fertilizers, adding that the witness became alarmed and attempted to arrest him, but Konkomba escaped.

The case was reported to the Police and five suspects including Mr Kyeremeh were arrested but they all denied knowledge about the theft and were granted bail to assist the Police in their investigations.

GNA