By Laudia Nunoo



Tema, Sept. 6, GNA - The Tema Sanitation and Motor Court, presided over by District Court Judge Mr Joseph McAli Junior, has issued bench warrants for the arrest of three persons for sanitation offences.

The court issued the warrant when Tsotsoo Amarh, Dede Amarh and John Odam of Tema Newton Awudum, did not appear before the court to answer sanitation charges levelled against them by the Tema Metropolitan Sanitation Officers.

Mrs Christiana Sapio, Tema Metropolitan Sanitation Prosecutor, applied for the warrant when the cases were called on Thursday.

Mrs Sapio told the Ghana News Agency that the individual premises of the three accused persons were visited and inspected by the sanitation officers who found out that they lacked household toilets.

She added that due to the unavailability of a place of convenience, residents had defecated on the premises with houseflies having a field day on them.

According to her, abatement notices were served on them to correct the nuisance but they did not oblige.

GNA