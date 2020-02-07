news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 7, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Friday sentenced Anthony Nii Aryee, a 52-year-old driver to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a ten year-old girl.

Okai denied the offence but was found culpable after trial.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei told the Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko,that the complainant is the grandmother of the victim and live in the same house with the convict.

He said the victim often passed by the accused’s door to attend nature’s call.

The Prosecution said on May 1, 2019, the victim attended nature’s call and on returning, met the accused who lured her into his room and locked the door.

Detective Sergeant Aniagyei said the accused switched on his television set and turned the volume very high to drown the victim’s cries.

He said the convict then gagged and put the victim on a mattress on the floor and had sex with her.

He said after the act, the girl flee to her grandmother to complain about her ordeal, and armed with this information, a formal report was made to the Police.

The Prosecution said the case was later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, where a medical report form was issued for the victim to be sent to the hospital for examination.

He said the medical report was returned. Endorsed by a medical officer, which led to the arrest of Okai and after investigations, he was arraigned.

