By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail to a trader with two sureties for allegedly stealing GH¢23,500.00 belonging to a mechanic.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful ordered that the two sureties should be public servants, earning not less than GH¢1,500.00.

Juliet Akos Fosua, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She is to reappear in court on February 18.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that Mr Godwin Babate is from Aflao and the complainant in the case whilst Fosua resided at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

He said on January 15, this year, the complainant came to Accra to buy car engines at Abossey Okai and lodged at the Grand View Hotel at Kantamanto.

Prosecution said in the evening of that same day, the complainant went to Okaishie where he engaged the services of the accused, who is also a commercial sex worker.

He said the accused agreed to take GH¢50.00, after a bargain, thus, the complainant took her to his hotel room at about 2330 hours, where they had sexual intercourse.

Inspector Ahiabor said afterwards, the complainant slept and the accused took advantage and stole the CFA 2,005,000 from his wardrobe, in addition to his Infinix and Kgtel cellular phones valued GH¢1,100.00 and then sneaked out.

The Prosecution said the complainant woke up the next day at about 0400 hours to realise that his money and mobile phones had been stolen.

Inspector Ahiabor said he reported the theft to the Hotel Manager who in turn accompanied him to the Railway Police Station to make a formal complaint.

He said three days later, the accused person was arrested at her hideout with the help of a witness and she was handed over to the police.

Mr Ahiabor said she admitted the offence in her cautioned statement. She also confessed spending part of the money on a silver chain valued GH¢460.00, a dress valued GH¢50.00, a gas cylinder valued GH¢100.00 and sent GH¢300.00 to her mother but failed to disclose where she had kept the rest of the money.

The Prosecution said during investigations the two phones of the complainant, a silver chain, gas cylinder and a cash of GH¢200.00 were retrieved from her.

Inspector Ahiabor said after investigations, she was charged and arraigned.

