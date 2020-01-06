news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Edmond Kabutey, a National Security Operative, who is standing trial for allegedly collecting GH¢25,000 from a man under the pretext of securing an auction car, has been admitted to bail.

A Circuit Court in Accra admitted Kabutey to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties who are to be public servants.

Meanwhile, the court has issued bench warrant for the arrest Michael Osei Okanah, an accomplice and a national security operative for failing to appear before it.

Arguing for bail for Kabutey, Mr Anthony Lartey, counsel prayed the court presided over by Mrs. Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that his client was on national assignment but as soon as he heard that he was to appear before the court, he did so accordingly.

According to Mr Lartey, his client had people of substance who are prepared to stand as sureties, adding that when Kabutey was granted bail he would avail himself to the court.

Kabutey and Okanah have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretenses.

Kabutey has pleaded not guilty to the charges but Okanah is yet to appear in court for his plea to be taken.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Benson Benneh, said Mr Nat Omane is the complainant in the case and lives at Osu, while Kabutey and Okanah were residents of Tema and Teshie, respectively.

He said in October 2018, Kabutey collected GH¢25,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of securing him an auction car (Hyundai Elantra Salon car) but failed and went into hiding.

Inspector Benneh said on December 18, last year, at about 1320 hours, the complainant spotted Kabutey at his workplace, at the Castle Annex and caused his arrest.

He said during investigations, the accused led the Police to Okanah, who he said received the money but Okanah also told the Police that Kabutey only gave him GH¢20,000.00, which he also gave to one Mr Boateng, who after collecting the money went into hiding.

Prosecution said the accused persons shared the GH¢5,000.00 as part of the booty, but Kabutey later refunded it.

GNA