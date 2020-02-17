news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Twedie, Feb. 17, GNA - Four persons who conspired to steal a lady’s hand bag containing her iphone and other valuables, have been granted a GHȼ10,000.00 bail each with one surety by the Twedie District Court in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

Kwabena Boakye 21, Kwabena Baffour 20, Emmanuel Owusu 17 and Amidu Issah 20, pleaded guilty and was convicted on their own plea, would make their next appearance in the Court presided over by Mr John Kofi Josiah, on February 27, for sentencing.

Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the Court that complainant Georgina Acheampong and all four accused reside at Atwima Manhyia, within the jurisdiction of the Court.

He said on February 2 this year around 2100 hours, whiles complainant was at the roadside to board a bus to Accra, the accused suddenly emerged and snatched her handbag.

The hand bag contained her iPhone valued at GHȼ 1,500.00, a keypad costing GHȼ 60.00, some perfumery, GHȼ300.00 cash and her WAEC results slip, among other items.

The Prosecution said they bolted with the booty, however about four hours later, Baffour (one of the accused persons), was caught by a sibling of the complainant as he has used one of the perfumes in the handbag to splash his body at a Total filling station at Abuakwa.

Prosecution said the accused was confronted, arrested and handed over to the Abuakwa Police.

He said the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned the other three as his accomplices, and later led the police to arrest them.

Inspector Nyame said they all admitted the offence during police interrogation and were subsequently charged.

