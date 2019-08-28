news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 28, GNA - The Hohoe Circuit Court has granted Richard Gadagoe, a 37 year-old driver and Amewuame Emefa, 39, husband and wife, bail for assault.

Gadagoe was granted a bail of GH¢5,000.00 with two sureties and pleaded not guilty to the first count of causing unlawful harm.

His wife, Amewuame Emefa was also granted a bail of GH¢2,000.00 with two sureties with both pleading not guilty to the second count of assault.

Gadagoe and Amewuame will both reappear in court on September 12, this year.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court presided over by Mr. Yaw Poku Achampong, Police Detective Inspector William Dafeamekpor said the complainants, Marquis Agali alias Rasta and Deborah Tukura are both artists and lovers who lived in Gbi Wegbe near Hohoe.

He also said the first accused person, Richard Gadagoe and second accused, Amewuame Emefa, a driver and a hairdresser who are married couple at Gbi Wegbe.

The prosecution said on July 27, 2019, the complainant, Marquis Agali alias Rasta was given money to the accused person maid, one Yawavi to be given to one Amenuveve to buy iced block for him (Rasta) but Yawavi told the complainant she did not understand English Language and so refused taking the money.

He said Yawavi went home and informed the accused persons that the complainant, Marquis was offering her money at Dayi riverside and when she refused taking the money, Marquis pushed the money in between her breasts.

The prosecution said the accused persons hearing the complaint became suspicious of Marquis for making attempt to propose to their maid.

He said subsequently, accused persons in the company of others went to the complainant’s house and questioned why he was forcing their maid to accept the money and why he put the money in between her breast.

The prosecution said when the complainant wanted to explain, the accused person prevented him from doing so and started beating him with the help of those who accompanied them.

He said complainant Deborah Tukura who was then in her room peeped through the door and saw how her man was being manhandled and came out with her phone to video the scene.

The prosecution said Richard Gadagoe and one other unidentified man took the phone from her (Deborah) after, which Richard picked a stick and hit Deborah’s head causing harm to her.

He said after the incident, Richard took the phone he seized from the complainant and rushed to the police station to lodged complaint with Marquis Agali alias Rasta and Deborah Tukura also later made a report to the police and was issued with a police medical form for treatment.

The prosecution said the complainants returned the form duly endorsed by a medical officer.

He also told the court that the accused persons were later arrested and they denied committing the offences during police interrogation.

GNA