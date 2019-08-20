news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail of GH¢8,000.00 with two sureties each, to two people for allegedly stealing cables valued at GH¢72,093.99 belonging to Vodafone Ghana Limited.

The Court ordered that the two sureties should be public servants.

Bernard Kateway, unemployed and Robbert Ashitey, electrician, both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, causing damage and stealing.

They are to make their next appearance on September 10.

Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison that Baffour Gyasi Wadie, the complainant in the case, is a technical team leader of Vodafone Ghana Limited.

The accused persons are residents of Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

On August 11, Kateway and Ashitey, armed with implements went to Teshie Estate, where they cut 35 pieces of arm-size underground Vodafone cables, she said.

Superintendent Mario said police had a tip-off that they were cutting the cables and they rushed there and met the accused persons in the act.

The Prosecution said the police arrested them, retrieved the cables as well as the implements and brought them to the police station for investigations.

She said during investigations, the complainant with his team went to the station to identify the cables as the property of Vodafone.

After investigations, they were processed and put before the Court.

GNA