By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash) Jan 9, GNA - Four young men who allegedly conspired to break into a mobile phone shop and made away with 25 brand new mobile phones and accessories, and other electronic gadgets, have been granted a total GH¢200.00 bail with two sureties each by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of Ashanti.

The accused, Samuel Kyei Baffour, a school drop-out, Opoku Ntim, unemployed, Philip Appiah,18 and old Abdul Mohammed, 21, driver's mate, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

They would make their next appearance in the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on 27th January.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Kwame Agyekum Asamoah and the accused were all residents of Mabang near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

He said the four and their accomplice one Kofi Annan now at large, on September 02, 2019 at about 0130 hours, broke into the complainant's wooden structured phone shop and bolted with 25 different brands of Mobile phones valued at GH¢5,000.00.

They also stole 10 pieces of memory cards valued at GH¢325.00, three master decoder boxes valued at GH¢510.00, two sets of ceiling fans and an MP3 and accessories with a total cost of GH¢500.00.

Inspector Agyei said on the same day at about 0600 hours, the complainant visited his shop, detected the theft and reported to the incident to the police at Mabang, also in the Municipality.

The Prosecution said in the course of investigations, a witness bought one of the stolen phones from Kyei Baffour, one of the accused persons and hinted the police of their whereabouts leading to their arrest.

According to the prosecution, in their cautioned statements, Kyei Baffour confessed to the offence, but the rest denied.

He said they were all charged after investigations

