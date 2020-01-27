news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), January 27, The Tarkwa District court presided over by Madam Magdalene Thompson has sentenced a businessman to a fine of 540.00 Ghana cedis or in default serve 45 days imprisonment for using mobile phone whiles driving.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, said the complainants were the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) personnel’s stationed at Tarkwa.

He said on 21 December 2019, at about 1730 hours the accused was driving a Toyota Matriz with registration number GM 1173-13 and when he was intercepted at Bogoso junction for using a mobile phone whiles driving.

He said the accused was arrested and after investigations he was arraigned.

GNA