news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), February 5, GNA-The Tarkwa District court on Wednesday fined, Appau Bernard Konadu, GH¢504 for failing to renew his road worthy and insurance certificates and driving without a valid license.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to the fine or in default serve six months imprisonment.

Police Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei told the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah that on January 26 this year, at around 0800 hours, Konadu was driving a Nissan Premier taxi cab with registration number GS 8779-10 from Aboso to Tarkwa.

He said when the convict got to the Bogoso junction, he was stopped by the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) personnel from Tarkwa who were on their routine road checks.

The Prosecution said the Police noticed that Konadu's road worthy and insurance certificates had expired since 26 October, 2017 and 26 April, 2018 respectively.

GNA