By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Jan.24, GNA – The Kaneshie District Court has sentenced a driver to a fine of GH¢960.00 for careless driving.

Joe Dagadu pleaded guilty to careless and inconsiderate driving and the use of vehicle in a dangerous condition and was convicted on his own plea.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway sentenced him to a fine of 80 penalty units equivalent to GH¢960.00 in default, he would serve two months imprisonment and 25 penalty units which is also equivalent to GH¢300.00 in default he would serve four-weeks imprisonment.

All the sentences are to run concurrently, that means, he would serve two months imprisonment if he failed to pay the GH¢960.00.

Police Chief Inspector Issifu Abudu told the Court that on January 18, at about 1300 hours, Dagadu was in charge of a Tata Truck with the registration number GM 27-14 loaded with 1,100 packs of bottled water with two passengers on board from Tema towards Dansoman through the George Walker Bush Highway.

He said on reaching Achimota old overhead, he failed to observe traffic regulations and run into the rear of a Tata Container Truck with the registration number GN 763-18 driven by one Agyemang Badu which was ahead of him.

Chief Inspector Abudu said the impact forced the Tata to run into a Hyundai Creta Station Wagon with the registration number GW 4798-18 driven by one Reverend Father Michael Kodzo Mensah.

The Prosecution said all the vehicles got damaged but there was no casualty, adding that during investigations, the Technical Engineer’s report indicated that there was lack of maintenance of the accused’s vehicle.

