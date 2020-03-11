news, story, article

By Nimako Priscilla



Ashaiman (GAR), Mar 11, GNA - The Ashaiman circuit court presided over by Mr Charles Boateng has sentenced Seth Ocloo, Assembly man for Tebibianor, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, to a fine of GH¢1,800.00 for assaulting a police officer.

The court fined him after he pleaded guilty to two counts of offensive conduct and assault on public officer.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Afrifa Akwesi Ahenkorah, prosecuting, said the 48 year old Assembly man on February 29, 2020 at about 18:30 hours went to the charge office of the Ashaiman District Police Station.

ASP Ahenkorah added that Ocloo made his way behind the counter talked to a suspect in custody without permission from the Non Commission Counter Officer (N.C.O) who was in charge.

The facts had it that the Assemblyman rebuked and questioned N.C.O Diana Ziolui for asking him what he was doing behind the counter.

The court was told by the prosecution that he further retorted whether the N.C.O knew who he was after which he was ordered by the officer to go out, which infuriated him as he shouted on top of his voice at the station.

According to the prosecutor, his behavior drew the attention of the station officer, Detective Chief Inspector Awere Williams who advised him to leave the counter but the convicted Assembly man rather pushed him against the gate at the entrance of the charge office.

He was subsequently arrested, detained and charged after further investigation.

GNA