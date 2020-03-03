news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - The Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday committed the 10 accused charged allegedly with treason to stand trial at the High Court.

The court was presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway adjourned the trial to April 6 for trial to commence at the High Court.

After the committal proceedings the first accused Dr Mac-Palm told the Court that he was a Physician and the location of his hospital makes him see the vulnerable in terms of poverty which made him give free medical care sometimes.

He said based on that he formed the Take Action Ghana (TAG) and so chose the name because of the disparities in livelihood among the people which was as a result of governance.

He said after registering the Non-Governmental Orgainsation in 2018, he embarked on medical outreaches at Upper West, Eastern and Volta Regions.

He said he got worried when the Ayawaso Wuogon bye elections generated into a conflict, among other political scandals and gathered videos and other information to stage demonstrations as what was going on was politically detrimental to Ghana, whether by NDC or NPP and thought it was time the group spoke against it.

“I projected what would happen to our children and children’s children. I made it clear, it was not a hidden agenda that was why I got ACP and the others.

He said the objectives, vision and mission put fear into some people so they decided to turn it round by crippling TAG and tagging me with these crimes”.

The other accused Donyo said he was invited by Dr Mac-Palm to Accra from Alavanyo to prepare sign boards for him, then, one Sergeant Awal Sule, a military officer engaged him to repair some guns for him and after, the soldier went testing it at the Test training centre when they were arrested.

WO1 Esther, who broke down denied conspiring with anyone in an attempt to overthrow the government.

Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanpkewu denied the offence and said he knew only Debrah and Ali Solomon and was not on the platform neither had they met to conspire anything against the government.

Corporal Seidu Abubakar admitted he knew Akankpewu but had never planned with anyone on a coup d’etat.

Zipki said also denied conspiring with the others in the alleged attempt to destabilise the state.

Ms Craig named the accused as Mac-Palm, Chief, the Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, blacksmith, Bright Alan Debrah, Freight Manager,Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal (L/C), Sylvester Akankpewu, L/C Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan, Johanese Zikpi, a signaler of GAF and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

She said between May 2018 and September 2019, Mac-Palm, Donyo, Debrah and another witness conspired to overthrow the government by recruiting more soldiers, jam all radio stations except the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, among other things.

They discussed how to capture the President, Vice-President, Speaker of Parliament, CDS and the Chief of Staff and plan to force the President to announce his overthrow once captured as well as whether to kill him or not.

Zikpi was then recruited by the Colonel while a whatsapp platform was created and ACP Agorzdo was also invited, where he gave GH¢2,000.00 to support them and also drafted a speech to be read on that day.

They are facing charges such as conspiracy, treason, and possession of firearms, explosives and ammunitions.

Prosecution told the Court it would call 19 witnesses and tender in evidence as many as 113 exhibits.

GNA