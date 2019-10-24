news, story, article

By Priscilla Obour/ Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 24, GNA - A Kumasi Circuit Court, has sentenced a 38-year old corn mill operator to years imprisonment for defiling a nine-year old, at Fankyenebra in Kumasi.

Kwame Michael pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea.

Police Chief Inspector Mercy Quaye, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mrs Comfort Tasiame that on September 26 this year, at about 1500hrs, the accused, Kwame Michael saw the victim on her way going home after school, he called her to his workshop.

He then asked her to fetch some water in an uncompleted building for him and whilst the girl was there fetching the water, accused went there and defiled her, the prosecutor told the Court.

A witness in the case, who spotted the accused, reported the incident to the victim’s father, Mr Kwaku Abofa and this led to the arrest of the accused the same day.

A police medical form which was given to victim to seek medical treatment for the girl, was returned endorsed by medical officers.

Police Chief Mercy Quaye said in his caution statement, the accused confessed to the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

GNA