By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 30, GNA - Stephen Ayomide, 27, a Computer Engineer has been arraigned before a Ho Circuit Court for possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro Ofori read the charges to the accused but he was not allowed to make a plea since the suspected dried leaves were yet to be tested by the Forensic Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Sergeant Patricia Kuale, prosecuting, said the suspect was arrested on August 19, 2019 at 1630 hours at the Aflao- Beat nine pedestrian border by officers of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) on their normal duty profiling passersby.

She said the suspect was from Aflao heading towards Togo with a black bag and inside the bag were eight loaf-like wraps of the dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Sergeant Kuale said Ayomide who is a Nigerian admitted the offense of carrying the bag but denied knowledge of its content and mentioned one Yussif as the one who gave him the parcel to be delivered to a friend in the Republic of Togo.

The prosecution said Ayomide was handed over to the Aflao Police and later to the Ho Regional Police Command on August 22, 2019.

The suspect has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties who are to be Ghanaians.

The case has been adjourned to September, 11, 2019 for further interrogations.

