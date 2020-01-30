news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Jan. 30, GNA - The Volta Star Textile Limited at Juapong represented by its Acting Managing Director, Jerome Kwaku Dunyo have been sentenced to a fine of GH¢3,720.00 for failing to pay the Social Security contributions of staff of the Company.

The company pleaded guilty for failing to pay GH¢3.09 million constituting default and penalties and was convicted on that plea.

The company’s representatives are to reappear on February 25, this year, and ordered to re-negotiate the payment terms by the next adjourned date.

Prosecuting, Mr Gilbert O. Addy, of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) told the Court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that management of the Volta Star Textile Limited from January 2014 to November 2019, failed to honour the SSNIT contributions of 900 to 1,000 of their staff.

He said workers of SSNIT detected it and gave the company the opportunity on October 5, 2018, through negotiations to defray the indebtedness, but the company failed to adhere to the payment schedule.

The company’s representatives said that it would be extremely difficult for them to pay up all the arrears at once and prayed the Court to give them to pay up.

