By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 24, GNA - A Chief Security officer attached to Ecobank Ghana Limited (Kokomlemle) Branch, accused of stealing two laptops from the bank, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Manaf Issah, who was said to have been captured by a CCTV camera carrying the computers, has denied same saying he was carrying boxes containing newspapers.

Meanwhile the two laptops have been retrieved from him by the Police.

Charged with stealing, Issah has, however, denied the offence.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, has admitted him to GH¢60,000 cedis bail with two sureties who are gainfully employed.

Issah is expected to reappear on November 22.

Prosecuting, Inspector Maxwell Lanyor, who was being led by Chief Inspector E. Haligah, said the complainant was Frederick Osei Sarfo of Ecobank Ghana Limited.

He said on June 6, this year, two HP Elite Book 840 G3 Laptop computers with serial numbers 5CG650417D and 5CG635IF8Z with faulty hard drives were given to the Bank’s IT staff, Patience Adwoa Agyeiwaa, to repair.

After Agyeiwaa had started working on the laptops, she placed them in a cabinet in her office and went on four days leave.

However, on June 11, when Agyeiwaa reported to work, she detected that the two laptops were missing.

Prosecution said complainant confronted the accused person as the Head of Security but he denied knowledge of the laptop computers.

The complainant then played a CCTV footage, which captured Issah carrying a carton suspected to contain the laptops from the IT Office but Issah denied again saying what he was carrying was a carton containing newspapers.

He said the complainant reported the matter to Issah’s employer, and on June 19, a complaint was lodged with the Regional Criminal Investigation Department and Issah was arrested.

During investigations the two laptops with the same serial numbers were retrieved from Issah.

In his caution statement, he admitted having taken them from the IT Office.

