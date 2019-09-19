news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Sept. 19, GNA - Daniel Owusu, a 26 -old -year chain-saw operator who defiled his 12-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Cape Coast Circuit Court.

Owusu, a native of Twifo Adjetey Camp in the Twifo Atimokwa District of the Central Region pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was sentenced on his own plea.

Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, who prosecuted, told the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that the complainant is the father of the victim and lived in the same vicinity with Owusu at Twifo Adjetey Camp.

Narrating the fact of the case, Sergeant Yamubu said Owusu had been living in the same room with the victim and his wife for about one year.

He said during the month of August 2019, the victim's mother travelled leaving her and two other siblings in the care of Owusu.

Owusu, the Prosecutor said, made advances at the victim to have sexual intercourse with him but she refused.

He said on Monday August 12, 2019 at about 1100 hours, while the victim was in their room, Owusu entered the room, locked the door, held her two hands and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

Her loud screams for help could not deter Owusu who satisfied himself and later warned her not to disclose it to anyone or she will die.

The girl kept her ordeal a secret for the fear of losing her life.

Sergeant Yakubu said Owusu took advantage and continued having sexual intercourse with the victim until Friday August 30, 2019, when she narrated her ordeal to her father.

The case was reported to the District Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Twifo Praso and Owusu was arrested.

The victim was issued with a Police Medical Report form to attend Hospital for examination and treatment.

He said the report of the medical examination indicated that the girl had been defiled.

GNA