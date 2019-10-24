news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - A businesswoman, who allegedly collected GH¢72,000 under the pretext of enlisting 20 people into the various security agencies and government institutions, has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Anita Odoi, charged with 20 counts of defrauding by false pretences, has pleaded not guilty.

The Trial Judge, Ms Ruby Naa Aryeetey, has admitted Anita to bail in the sum of GH¢65,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

She is expected to reappear on November 26.

Prosecuting, Inspector Isaac Anquandah said the complainant, Kofi Agyemang, and 19 others are residents of Konongo and its environs while Ainta resides at Ashongman Estate.

Inspector Anquandah said in January, last year, Agyemang met Anita who claimed she could help people who are interested to be enlisted into the various security services and other government agencies.

The complainant told them that those who were interested in the Ghana Police Service and other government agencies were to pay GH¢3,000 each while those interested in the Ghana Prisons and Fire Service must pay GH¢2,000 each.

Agyemang, on hearing this, informed his three siblings, who paid GH¢9,000 to Anita.

Prosecution said Anita succeeded in collecting a total of GH¢63,000 from the remaining 19 persons.

He said Anita, after collecting the monies, failed to assist them to be enlisted or recruited into any of the security services or government institutions as she claimed.

He said when the complainants began demanding their monies, she went into hiding.

On December 17, last year, Agyemang reported the case to the Police and Anita was nabbed.

During interrogation, Inspector Anquandah said Anita, in her caution statement, admitted the offence and mentioned one Kwame Yeboah as the one whom she gave the various monies to.

Anita, however, failed to lead the Police to the said Kwame Yeboah.

GNA