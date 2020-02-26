news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra Feb. 26, GNA – A businesswoman Anne Tamakloe 68-years on Wednesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding her colleague of over GH¢1,000,000.00 under the pretext of securing so-called “frozen visas” for 51 people.

She also contracted to secure two auctioned cars from the American Embassy in Accra for the same colleague who is the complainant in the case but failed.

Anne a self-styled employee of the American Embassy, have been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Anne also known as Cynthia Tamakloe has denied the offence. She was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢1,000.000.00 with four sureties.

She is expected to reappear on March 10th before the court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the complainant name withheld works at Makola in Accra, while Anne is also based in Accra.

Chief Inspector Bandoh said in the month April 2019, Anne visited a friend known as Agnes Aberese, a witness in the case.

She said during an interaction, the accused made the witness to believe that there was a type of visa called “frozen Visa” at the American Embassy.

The prosecution said the witness became convinced of the accused’s story and informed the complainant who had come to visit her.

Prosecution said the complainant then requested to meet Anne who said she will be able to assist the complainant in the acquisition of the frozen visas.

According to the prosecution Agnes then gave out the contact number of the accused as requested by the complainant who then contacted Anne.

Prosecution between the months of May and June, last year, the complainant gave out 51 Ghanaian passports and cash in the sum of $178,500 equivalent to GH¢999,600.00 to Anne to acquire the frozen visas.

The accused person after receiving the money and the 51 Ghanaian passports assured the complainant that the visas would be ready in August 2019, but failed.

Prosecution said the complainant when upon persistent efforts to get the visas from the accused failed then reported the matter to the Police.

She said on November 1, last year, Anne was arrested and in her cautioned statement admitted the offences and returned all the 51 Ghanaian passports.

Prosecution said Anne however failed to refund $178,500 and during investigations, it came to light that Anne had also collected cash in the sum of GH¢46,000.00 to secure auctioned cars from the American Embassy for the complainant but this also failed.

When accused person was cautioned by the Police, she pleaded for time to refund all the monies but failed to do so.

GNA