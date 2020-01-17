news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted Richard Kwadwo Kudjordjie a businessman a GH¢73,000.00 bail with three sureties for allegedly defrauding a trader of GH¢73,800.00 under the pretext of securing her parcels of land.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Helen Offei ordered that one of the sureties should be justified.

Kudjordjie however denied the offence and he will make his next appearance on January 22, 2020.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, narrating the facts of the case said, Madam Tracey Nana Oppong, the complainant, lived at Achimota whilst Kudjordjie lived at Nii Boi Town, all suburbs of Accra.

He said in May 2019, the complainant saw an advertisement by Precious Group of Companies Limited of land sale and called the company contact line where she was directed to the accused to facilitate the transaction.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant later met the accused and paid GH¢73,800.00 for four plots of land and was issued with a receipt.

He said the accused then took the complainant to a parcel of land at Berekuso where he allocated four plots of land to her and issued to her an indenture to cover same.

The Prosecution said Madam Oppong, later did her search at the Lands Commission but discovered that the lands were not in the name of the company.

He said she then went back to the company and when they checked their records it was realised that the complainant’s name was not in their records as a client.

The prosecution said the company indicated that the accused was on suspension and was not authorised to allocate the land to the complainant and even the land in question does not belong to the company.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of the accused.

He said upon investigations the accused confessed collecting the money as well as admitted being under suspension from the company and that the land in question was his personal property.

The prosecution said the accused then pleaded for time to refund the GH¢73,800.00 and subsequently refunded GH¢14,000.00 to the police.

After investigations, the accused was charged and put before the Court.

GNA