By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Jan. 2, GNA - A 43-year-old businessman Kofi Sarkodie has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a driver of his vehicle at gun point at Asakore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Sarkodie is said to have carried out the nefarious act with three others now at large.

According to police, the vehicle allegedly taken away by Sakordie and his accomplices belonged to Madam Joycelyn Tetteh, Member of Parliament for North Dayi in the Volta Region.

Charged with conspiracy and robbery, Sarkodie pleaded not guilty, thereafter the court presided over by Mrs. Rita Abrokwah Doko admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties.

He is to reappear on January 31.

Inspector Boafo said a witness Anansu Dickson was a driver of a rental company at Spintex.

In the first quarter of 2019, Madam Tetteh gave out her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GW 6663-17 to Dickson for rentals.

Prosecution said on July 23, last year, a client called with telephone number 0242634481 and booked for the vehicle at a cost of GH¢700.00 to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for lectures.

On July 24, last year, Dickson drove the client to Kumasi and he was robbed at gun point subsequently a report was made to the Police.

On July 31, last year, prosecution said Sarkodie called the rental company with phone number 0205691410 booking for another Land Cruiser Prado vehicle to be taken to Kumasi on his personal activities per his premeditated intent to rob another vehicle.

Prosecution said Dickson was informed about the said client who demanded for the vehicle and to assist in Police investigations.

The Prosecutor said the Police in collaboration with two other victims including; Dickson apprehended Sarkodie at Kuntunse, where he was waiting for the vehicle to travel with the driver of the rental company to Kumasi.

When Sarkodie was nabbed, Dickson pointed him as the one who conspired with others in Kumasi and they robbed him of Madam Tetteh’s vehicle.

The Prosecutor said Sarkodie however denied the allegation in his investigation caution statement to the Police.

