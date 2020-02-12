news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - A businessman who allegedly collected GH¢ 35,000 from a transport manager under the pretext of renting out a three bedroom house but failed has appeared at an Accra Circuit Court.



Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, Abu Hassan denied the offence and he is on GH¢ 40,000 bail with one surety who is to a public servant earning not less than GH¢ 1,000.

Hassan who did not have any legal representation however prayed the court to be given one month to procure the amount involved.

Prosecution has however served Hassan with all relevant documents they intend to rely for the trial.

The matter has been adjourned to March 4.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Chester, prosecuting, said the complainant Madam Eva Badu resides in Accra.

He said somewhere in October, 2018, the accused met the complainant who made a representation that he could secure her a three bedroom apartment at Spintex at a cost of GH¢ 35,000 for a period of one year.

The prosecution said between the months of October 2018 to January 2, 2019, the complainant parted with the said amount from her bank account to the accused’s own account, but he failed to grant the complainant entry saying he had given same to another tenant.

ASP Chester said Hassan informed the complainant that the existing tenant would move out by January 2019 and that she should wait.

Prosecution said on February 1, last year the complainant called the accused who informed her that the said tenant was still occupying the house.

The prosecution said the complainant then demanded a refund of her money of which the accused requested he should be given one week to refund the money.

He said on August 27, last year, a report was made to the property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service and Hassan was invited to assist in investigations but failed to report to the Police.

He said Hassan later promised to bring the money by September last year but failed, however when the apartment was visited on a fact finding mission it was discovered that it was locked.

