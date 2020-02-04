news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Monday granted a GHC28,000.00 bail with two sureties to Enyonam Ahadzi, a businessman for allegedly defrauding another of the bail amount under the pretext of securing him a Hyundai Elantra saloon car.

Ahadzi pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretence and will make his next appearance on February 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Musah B. Hamidu told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei that Nana Yaw Amoako, a banker is the complainant who resides at Nanakrom, Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

He said on April 12, 2017, the accused person went to the complainant who wanted to buy a car and presented a proposal that he could secure him a Hyundai Elantra 2012 model from the United States of America valued GH¢30,000.00.

The prosecution said the GH¢30,000.00 included the price, shipping and clearing of the car.

He said the complainant developed interest in the proposal and raised GH¢28,000.00 and gave it to the accused who promised delivery of the car in two months’ time.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamidu said Ahadzi failed to provide the car to the complainant and also refused to answer his calls after taking the money.

He said on January 22, 2018, the accused was arrested where he admitted the offence. He pleaded for some time to produce the car but failed, so after investigations, he was arraigned.

