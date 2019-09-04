news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 04, GNA – A 24-year-old beautician who got angered and poured hot water on her co-tenant at Breman in Kumasi, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The plea of Dorincia Oppong was not taken and will reappear before the Court on September 19, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, the complainant is a teacher and a co-tenant of the accused.

She said on August 30 this year, at about 0600hours, the complainant who shared a verandah with the accused, was washing his clothes on the verandah.

Suddenly, the accused emerged from her room and poured hot water from a rubber bucket on the complainant’s face, hands and private parts.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the complainant sustained severe burns and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted and receiving treatment.

A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested and brought before the court.