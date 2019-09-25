news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – A 26-year-old man who went to steal at the Suame Police Barracks in Kumasi, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Nyaba Ayine, is alleged to have stolen a carburetor from a kitchen in the police compound.

He pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on October 07, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the Court that, the complainant was a trader at the barracks, while the suspect works at Anloga in Kumasi.

She said on September 15, this year, at about 0130hours, the suspect entered the kitchen of the complainant and took away the carburetor, which had been stored there.

The Prosecutor said the complainant who saw the suspect raised an alarm and some police officers upon hearing the noise came out and gave the suspect a hot chase.

He was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted the offence and mentioned one Akwasi, who is on the run, as his accomplice.

Inspector Amankwaa said the suspect was charged and brought before the Court.

