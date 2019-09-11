news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 11, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 23-year-old barber into prison custody for stealing.



Kwame Vincent is said to have stolen GH¢ 3,000.00 from a provision shop behind his barbering saloon at Abusuakuruwa in the Kumasi Metropolis.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 16, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that, the complainant was a provision store owner behind the suspect’s barbering shop.

She said on August 21, this year, the complainant detected the theft of the money and asked his youngest child who was left to take care of the shop on that day.

The prosecutor said the child told the complainant that, the suspect came to the shop, took the money and warned him not to tell his father else an image in his (suspect’s) handkerchief would kill him.

Inspector Gborson said after hearing this from the child, the complainant made a report to the Tanoso Police who arrested the suspect and after investigations, brought him before the court.

