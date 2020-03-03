news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - The Baatsona Divisional Police Command has arrested 29 suspected criminals including seven females in their quest to fight crime in the Greater Accra metropolis.

The swoop, which was conducted at dawn last Saturday February 29, also led to the arrest of two foreign nationals with five packed trunks in preparation to commit crime (advanced fee fraud popularly known as 419), and the rest of the suspects being in possession of narcotics drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, who briefed the media in Accra on Monday said the exercise was based on a tip-off.

She said the foreign nationals have been identified as as David Okwa, 35 and Fegiro Evwrohonio, 26 from a neighbouring West African country.

She said the operation was led by Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Julius Kpebbeson, the Divisional Commander and was conducted between 0530 hours and 0930 hours.

Madam Tenge said the teams raided suspected hideouts of criminals such as Kotobabi Market, Texpo Market and Klagon near Ashaiman, Adjei Kojo.

DSP Tenge said the Police retrieved the five metal trunks wrapped with brown paper, two rolls of cello tapes and assorted Identification cards believed to be items used in fraudulent activities.

She said “The teams also retrieved ten Laptop Computers, ten assorted Mobile Phones and three internet routers, all suspected to be stolen goods”.

She said the suspects whose ages are between 20 to 35 years have since been detained and the exhibits kept for further investigations.

GNA